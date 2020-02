For the very last conversation on Access Houston, we are talking health, wellness, and fitness. We have the owner of Built Different Training Company, Kendall Robinson, the owner of Ascent Consultants, Matt Beckmann, and founder of Empower Fitness Lab, Alicia Tillman. This group of good energy talks about the misconceptions of working out, the mind, body, and spirit benefits of yoga, and all of these fad diets that are out there.

Thank you so much for listening and watching Access Houston!