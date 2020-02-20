Springfest 2020 Lineup Announced: SIR, Skip Marley, Mahalia, Trapboy Freddy, TISAKOREAN, Inayah & Breland To Perform!

On March 20, 97.9 The Box and Radio Now 92.1 are taking up another level again with the third annual Spring Fest concert! We’ve brought you major Spring Fest shows in the past featuring DVSN, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, and Ella Mai and this year’s lineup is absolutely crazy.

Taking the stage on March 20 will be SIR, Skip Marley, Mahalia, Trapboy Freddy as well as H-Town’s own TISAKOREAN and Inayah! Spring Fest has always been centered around bringing a vibe and with a heavy mix of R&B, hip-hop and more, it’s a show that is guaranteed to sell out.

Tickets are on sale now at Revention Music Center for only $30 so get your tickets fast! Brought to you by the Real Sound of H-Town, 97.9 The Box as well as Houston’s New Radio Now 92.1!

