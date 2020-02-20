CLOSE
Spring Fest
HomeSpring Fest

Springfest 2020 Lineup Announced: SIR, Skip Marley, Mahalia, Trapboy Freddy, TISAKOREAN, Inayah & Breland To Perform!

Springfest 2020 Lineup

Source: Creative Services / other

On March 20, 97.9 The Box and Radio Now 92.1 are taking up another level again with the third annual Spring Fest concert! We’ve brought you major Spring Fest shows in the past featuring DVSNSummer WalkerJhené Aiko, and Ella Mai and this year’s lineup is absolutely crazy.

Taking the stage on March 20 will be SIRSkip MarleyMahaliaTrapboy Freddy as well as H-Town’s own TISAKOREAN and Inayah! Spring Fest has always been centered around bringing a vibe and with a heavy mix of R&B, hip-hop and more, it’s a show that is guaranteed to sell out. 

Tickets are on sale now at Revention Music Center for only $30 so get your tickets fast! Brought to you by the Real Sound of H-Town, 97.9 The Box as well as Houston’s New Radio Now 92.1!

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS!

RELATED: Hear Inayah’s ‘S.O.L.A.R.’ EP [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer”

RELATED: On The Scene: Box Spring Fest 2019 w/ DVSN, Summer Walker &amp; Ally Brooke

RELATED: [RECAP] 97.9 The Box Springfest With Jhene Aiko And Ella Mai

RELATED: Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video [WATCH]

inayah , SIR , skip marley , springfest 2020 , trapboy freddy

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Shaquille O’Neal Honors Kobe’s Memory With Tribute Freestyle…
 20 mins ago
02.20.20
Tiffany Haddish Channeling Her Inner Black ‘Breakfast At…
 2 hours ago
02.20.20
Black Folks Celebrating ’28 Days Of Black Cosplay’…
 19 hours ago
02.19.20
Body Of Georgia College Student Anitra Gunn Found;…
 21 hours ago
02.19.20
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Go “Boneless” With Name Change To…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Warner Music Group Pre-Grammy Party - Red Carpet
Viral County-Trap Star Breland Drops “My Truck” Video…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
4 items
Saweetie Turns Heads At Milan Fashion Week
 1 day ago
02.19.20
15 items
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Death Of Pop Smoke
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Pop Smoke At Paris Fashion Week
Pop Smoke Shot & Killed
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Woman Alleges Rick James Raped Her In 1979,…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
12 items
12 Times ‘Good Times’ Ja’net Dubois Radiated Beauty…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
12 items
Lauryn Hill Announced As Lovers & Friends Festival…
 2 days ago
02.19.20
Lark Voorhies To Talk Mental Health Struggles with…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
10 items
Boosie Weighs In On Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Coming…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Selena Archive
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
‘Recess’ Actor Jason Davis Dead At 35
 2 days ago
02.18.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close