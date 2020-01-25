CLOSE
January 24th Declared DJ Screw Day In Houston

The history of Houston hip-hop cannot be told without DJ Screw. As prolific as it has been with artists and community leaders receiving days in the city, the loudest name that didn’t have one was the godfather of the entire movement. That all changed today.

In a press conference earlier today (Jan. 24), Mayor Turner’s daughter Ashley Turner presented DJ Screw’s sister, Michelle with a proclamation officially proclaiming Janaury 24 as DJ Screw Day in the city of Houston. Most Houston rap fans would have wanted either July 16 or June 27th but it is what it is.

Screw joins other members of the Screwed Up Click such as Z-Ro and Lil Keke who have been honored with days in the city.

The proclamation comes on the heels of the upcoming series All Screwed Up based on the life and legacy of Screw by Isaac “Chill” Yowman.

Watch the trailer below.

all screwed up , dj screw , Screwed Up Click

