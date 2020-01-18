CLOSE
DaBaby Responds To Allegations He Assaulted A Hotel Worker In California

You can never say DaBaby winds up in incidents just for the hell of it. In the last month or so, the Grammy-nominated North Carolina rapper has been tried by promoters, the Charlotte Police Department and now, a hotel worker in Los Angeles.

Now, according to TMZ, DaBbaby has been accused of assaulting the hotel worker by pushing him up against a wall and pointing in his face after an altercation. According to DaBaby, however, the hotel worker attempted to film him and his two-year-old daughter as they were leaving the hotel, which is against hotel policy in a number of ways as an employee.

As gracious as DaBaby is with fans, his response to this is about as measured as you can get. “Being a celebrity and being liked by the public is cool and all but I’m a father before anything,” DaBaby wrote. “My number one priority is providing for and protecting the interest of my child.  And anybody that don’t respect that I don’t want your respect.”

Read his full response below.

RELATED: DaBaby Won’t Be Charged For Fight At Dallas Airport

RELATED: DaBaby Released From Jail After Alleged Concert Promoter Fade

