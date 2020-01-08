DaBaby Won’t Be Charged For Fight At Dallas Airport

Late last year, DaBaby allegedly got into a dust-up at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. But, the “Bop” rapper won’t be charged for the incident.

In December, there was a fracas at DFW and DaBaby and a friend were accused of putting hands on a food stand employee. However, DaBaby’s lawyer, Michael Heiskell reportedly gave the authorities, the Tarrant Count D.A., video evidence that his client was not involved in the assault.

TMZ reports that prosecutors will not be filing charges in lieu of this evidence.

It was a hectic start of 2020 for DaBaby. After the rapper’s crew mollywhopped a promoter who had allegedly shorted the artist thousands of dollars, DaBaby found himself in jail in Miami charged with battery amidst a robbery investigation. He then was unable to post bond for a couple of days thanks to the DFW Airport incident which had produced an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Reportedly, the detective in the Dallas case signed off on the warrant because initially it was thought that DaBaby was throwing hands during the incident. However, the video shows him “hanging back.”

If only DaBaby had shown such restraint on the allegedly janky promoter, who now plans to sue. Also, the rapper will be facing battery and possible robbery charges for the aforementioned incident.

Yesterday, DaBaby took to Twitter to pontificate on the positives and negatives of social media.

“If social media wasn’t such a lucrative tool in the business I’m in I wouldn’t even be on it,” he tweeted. “Lost souls influenced by lost souls.”

