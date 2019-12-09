Access Houston || SHAPE Fitness for Women | The Carter Brothers

CLOSE
The segment of Access Houston we’re talking to Vanessa Hall from SHAPE Fitness for Women, which is located in Spring. We talk about who they are, what they offer, and why women should join. SHAPE is a women’s only gym that offer everything a woman can think of to help her decompress. SHAPE has created an environment where women can feel comfortable and enjoy the company of other women who have similar goals.

Our next conversation is with the incredibly successful, Carter Brothers. Dr. Sterling Carter and Stephen Levi Carter are twin millionaires from Houston, who wants to share their secrets to success with the Young Millionaires Series. We talk about the YMS, how the goal is to build generational wealth in the black communities, give/share opportunities with those who may not otherwise have resources or connections, and their Amazon Best Seller book, Double Your Success: Principles to Building Multimillionaire Business.

Thank you for listening and watching!

