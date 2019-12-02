Access Houston || Super Carroll | Chicks with Class

On this segment of Access Houston we welcome back educator, author, and the founder of CURE and Bryan Carroll & Associates, Mr. Bryan Carroll, better known as, Super Carroll. Super Carroll and I talk about everything from education to parenting. He also talks about his new children’s book, ‘Super Sharing,’ the book tour coming in 2020, and how Bryan Carroll & Associates was born.

Our next conversation is with Margo Baines, founder of Chicks with Class. Margo tells us about Chicks with Class’ Holiday Brunch Gala! A Girl Empowered Celebration hosted at Thompson Elementary School of Spring ISD. They will have actress, Storm Reid of ‘A Wrinkle in Time’, who is also on the call, join them as they enjoy a 4 course meal, participate in Etiquette Sessions, Empowerment Workshops and network amongst other tweens and teens. This Holiday Brunch Gala is meant to inspire Girls to reach their full potential while increasing self esteem confidence and emphasizing positive body image. Grab your tickets today as you won’t want to miss this specially curated event!

