CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month Old Daughter’s Blood

Davonna Reed

Source: Summit County Jail / Summit County Jail

 

Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield Township Police Department alcohol was found in her 3-month-old daughter’s blood.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Reed took her daughter to Akron Children’s Hospital after becoming sick where doctors determined that the baby’s blood-alcohol level was found to be .359% in late October.  The infant was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.

Reed was arrested and booked at the Summit County Jail after detectives stated that she allowed the baby to ingest alcohol.

RELATED: Cleveland Browns’ Jermaine Whitehead Gets Fired In Locker Room After Game

 

Famous Ohioans

18 photos Launch gallery

Famous Ohioans

Continue reading Famous Ohioans

Famous Ohioans

 

source

The Latest:

Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month Old Daughter’s Blood  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Ohio

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Former ‘The Chi’ Actor Jason Mitchell Denies Sexual…
 56 mins ago
11.07.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 3 hours ago
11.07.19
Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral…
 8 hours ago
11.07.19
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
 9 hours ago
11.07.19
A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All…
 10 hours ago
11.07.19
10 items
Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes…
 12 hours ago
11.07.19
Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
19 items
Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Whitney Houston’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence On…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
 1 day ago
11.06.19
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close