Ohio mother Davonna Reed has been arrested and charged with multiple charges included felony child abuse after the Springfield Township Police Department alcohol was found in her 3-month-old daughter’s blood.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Reed took her daughter to Akron Children’s Hospital after becoming sick where doctors determined that the baby’s blood-alcohol level was found to be .359% in late October. The infant was treated in the Natal Intensive Care Unit.
Reed was arrested and booked at the Summit County Jail after detectives stated that she allowed the baby to ingest alcohol.
RELATED: Cleveland Browns’ Jermaine Whitehead Gets Fired In Locker Room After Game
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. George ClooneySource: 1 of 18
2. Eddie LevertSource: 2 of 18
3. Lebron JamesSource: 3 of 18
4. Anita BakerSource: 4 of 18
5. Gerald LevertSource: 5 of 18
6. John LegendSource: 6 of 18
7. Katie HolmesSource: 7 of 18
8. Dave ChappelleSource: 8 of 18
9. Kid CudiSource: 9 of 18
10. Steven SpielbergSource: 10 of 18
11. Drew CareySource: 11 of 18
12. Nancy WilsonSource: 12 of 18
13. Sarah Jessica ParkerSource: 13 of 18
14. Neil ArmstrongSource: 14 of 18
15. Phillip Michael ThomasSource: 15 of 18
16. Thomas EdisonSource: 16 of 18
17. Kym WhitleySource: 17 of 18
18. Steve HarveySource: 18 of 18
The Latest:
- Former ‘The Chi’ Actor Jason Mitchell Denies Sexual Misconduct Claims
- Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month Old Daughter’s Blood
- Gallant Talks Sweet Insomnia, Mental Health, His Falsetto, Favorite Songwriters And More! [EXCLUSIVE]
- Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
- First New Strain Of HIV In 19 Years Discovered
- Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral Mayhem
- Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School” In Philadelphia
- A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All On The ‘Gram [PHOTOS]
- Katy Educator Accused Of Hitting Autistic Student With Cellphone
- Tokyo Toni Talks “Tokyo Toni’s Finding Love ASAP,” Being Bisexual & Has Words for Chyna’s Former Assistant Treasure
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month Old Daughter’s Blood was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com