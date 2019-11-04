CLOSE
Access Houston | Sabrina Greenlee

Access Houston 11.3.19

This is a special segment of Access Houston. We have the founder of S.M.O.O.O.T.H., and mother of Houston Texans Wide Receiver, DeAndre Hopkins, the courageous and resilient Sabrina Greenlee. With last month being Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we wanted to tackle the issue with Ms. Greenlee. She tells her story of surviving an abusive relationship that left her burned and blind, what women should do to get out of an abusive relationship, and the mission of her non-profit organization, S.M.O.O.O.T.H., which is an acronym for Speaking Mentally Outwardly Opening Opportunities Toward Healing. She also talk about the S.M.O.O.O.T.H. Santa Toy Drive, starting November 18th, and the movie about her life story that’s about to be in production.

domestic violence , Domestic Violence Awareness , healing

