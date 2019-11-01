Travis Scott Jumps On Young Thug & Gunna’s “Hot” For The Remix [VIDEO]

One of the best tracks from Young Thug‘s So Much Fun album has an official video.

Scott, Thugger and Gunna all show up in different moments for the “Hot” video with Gunna literally writing out memoirs in a house full of flames, Thug working for the Slime Fire Department as a firefighter and Scott the leader of the band on a football field on a Friday night.

Watch the video below. Scott’s sold-out Astroworld Fest takes over Houston next week at NRG Park!

