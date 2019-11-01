CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Travis Scott Jumps On Young Thug & Gunna’s “Hot” For The Remix [VIDEO]

One of the best tracks from Young Thug‘s So Much Fun album has an official video.

Scott, Thugger and Gunna all show up in different moments for the “Hot” video with Gunna literally writing out memoirs in a house full of flames, Thug working for the Slime Fire Department as a firefighter and Scott the leader of the band on a football field on a Friday night.

Watch the video below. Scott’s sold-out Astroworld Fest takes over Houston next week at NRG Park!

RELATED: Young Thug Teams With J. Cole &amp; Travis Scott For “The London” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” Is The No. 1 Song In The Country

RELATED: What Red Carpet Does Gunna Think He’d Kill The Most? [EXCLUSIVE]

gunna , Travis Scott , Young Thug

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Solange
Solange Confirms Split From Husband Alan Ferguson On…
 2 hours ago
11.01.19
The Photograph
The Trailer For ‘The Photograph’ Already Has Us…
 4 hours ago
11.01.19
Woman Shot Up KFC Drive-Thru Due To Missing…
 8 hours ago
11.01.19
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s Husband Allegedly Paid For Her Wedding…
 10 hours ago
11.01.19
15 items
Woah Vicky Put Hands On Bhad Bhabie –…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Will Smith, Eddie Murphy, Wesley Snipes & Martin…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Kodak Black Allegedly Involved In Prison Fight That…
 1 day ago
11.01.19
Niecy Nash Opens Up On ‘Uncensored’
 1 day ago
10.31.19
R. Kelly A No Show At Court Due…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Lil Wayne Names Jay-Z As The Only Rapper…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Stephen Curry Suffers Broken Left Hand, Out For…
 1 day ago
10.31.19
Megan Thee Stallion Launches New YouTube Video Series…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
The White House Responds To YG Kicking Trump…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
Bang Bang Bang: 10 Hilariously Memorable John Witherspoon…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close