Astros Open As Favorites To Win 2020 World Series

If you’re looking for a positive to last night’s disappointing loss in Game 7 of the World Series for the Houston Astros … I have one. And you — and Mattress Mack may like it.

After the final out was recording, Vegas already began forecasting what 2020 would look like in baseball and guess who are the favorites to win the World Series, just like they were in 2018 and were top 3 in 2019? The Astros. Now, it would probably be a stronger No. 1 if Gerrit Cole came back and the baseball Gods were in favor of rewarding one of the strangest statistical moments in SPORTS HISTORY by losing four home games in a 7-game series BUT … it’s being optimistic in this case.

I mean, hey – the Astros suffered the greatest World Series upset in almost 30 years and were the biggest betting favorite to win the World Series since the 2007 Red Sox. And yeah, the strike zone throughout the entire series was TRASH but opening up at Caesar’s Sportsbook with 4-1 odds to win followed by the Dodgers and Yankees at 5-1 seems pretty good, right?

Right!

And as far as our beloved Mattress Mack, the final total came out to how much he lost betting wise on the World Series this year — $11.6 million. It’s fine, he’ll definitely make it back in terms of generosity and being more than a beloved Houstonian.

