Megan Thee Stallion Puts On For New Orleans With “Ride Or Die” [NEW MUSIC]

Did someone say Twerk Before Work Fridays? Megan Thee Stallion gives us a little New Orleans flavor for her part of the upcoming Queen & Slim soundtrack with “Ride Or Die.” The bounce number featuring VickeeLo finds the H-Town Hottie in full sh*t talkin’ mode. “Ride or die and I don’t need the keys,” she raps before telling us that she’ll hop on her man’s face and make her hips do a full luau. And guess what? We believe her in all ways.

Bounce and turn your Friday mornings up with the latest from Megan. Queen & Slim arrives in November.

