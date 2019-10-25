CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Puts On For New Orleans With “Ride Or Die” [NEW MUSIC]

Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Did someone say Twerk Before Work Fridays? Megan Thee Stallion gives us a little New Orleans flavor for her part of the upcoming Queen & Slim soundtrack with “Ride Or Die.” The bounce number featuring VickeeLo finds the H-Town Hottie in full sh*t talkin’ mode. “Ride or die and I don’t need the keys,” she raps before telling us that she’ll hop on her man’s face and make her hips do a full luau. And guess what? We believe her in all ways.

Bounce and turn your Friday mornings up with the latest from Megan. Queen & Slim arrives in November.

RELATED: Gucci Mane &amp; Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For “Big Booty” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: Ride Or Die: Peep The Full Trailer for Lena Waithe’s ‘Queen &amp; Slim’

RELATED: Watch Megan Thee Stallion &amp; Jimmy Fallon Introduce Us To “Hot Girl Fall” [VIDEO]

megan thee stallion , queen & slim

