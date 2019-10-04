Gucci Mane & Megan Thee Stallion Team Up For “Big Booty” [NEW MUSIC]

Rebrand, glo-up, whatever you want to call it, Gucci Mane may have had the greatest one ever. The newest ambassador for Gucci, Wop has already announced the sequel to his Woptober tape is dropping on his favorite day of the year – 10/17. And now he’s got a brand new single with the H-Town Hottie, Megan Thee Stallion to boot.

Titled “Big Booty,” the strip club anthem finds Meg reminding folks she’s never been competition for any woman and Gucci is gon’ be Gucci regardless. Press play on the track below and look out for the official video.

