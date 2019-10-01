CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With Gucci [Photos]

Going Gucci on Gucci.

GUCCI MANE FOR GUCCI CRUISE COLLECTION

Source: Harmony Korine / Harmony Korine

It is the first day of October and Gucci Mane has already claimed the month as his. He has announced a new project and a campaign with the brand that inspired his moniker.

GUCCI MANE FOR GUCCI CRUISE COLLECTION

Source: Harmony Korine / Harmony Korine

The Trap God is releasing yet another album on October 17. This timing is not only a nod to his early beginnings as this grandfather’s home located at 1017 First Avenue in Bessemer, Alabama but also his brand 1017. Titled Woptober 2 the album is a sequel to the 2018 release of the same name. He took to his social feeds to share the news with his fans. The album will include Gucci Mane’s latest release, “Richer Than Errybody” featuring NBAYoungBoy & DaBaby.

View this post on Instagram

Get ready for #Woptober2 coming 10/17 !!! #Woptober2

A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on

The cover finds the rapper looking super cozy as he using a rotary phone while getting massage. The shoot coincides with another power move which is a long anticipated collaboration with the luxury fashion house. Guwop will be the face of Gucci’s new Cruise 2020 #ComeAsYouAre_RSVP ad campaign, shot by iconic filmmaker/photographer Harmony Korine. Gucci Mane most recently sat front row at the Gucci SS20 fashion show in Milan which led many to speculate that there could be something in the works between the two.

You can see more behind the scenes photos from the campaign shoot below.

GUCCI MANE FOR GUCCI CRUISE COLLECTION

Source: Harmony Korine / Harmony Korine

Photo: Harmony Korine

Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With Gucci [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

gucci mane

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Will Smith’s Bel-Air Athletics Collection Has Just Arrived…
 3 hours ago
10.01.19
Gucci Mane Announces New Album & Campaign With…
 4 hours ago
10.01.19
DaBaby Gets Right With The Roots & Stunna…
 4 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Lansbury Hilariously Reacts To Hearing Reggae Song…
 5 hours ago
10.01.19
Shaq Gets At Damian Lillard In Diss Track,…
 5 hours ago
10.01.19
Uncle Luke Says NFL Made Jay-Z Their Token…
 8 hours ago
10.01.19
Angela Bassett Looked BANG-ing At The Missoni Book…
 11 hours ago
10.01.19
Candles
Report: Louie Rankin, “Ox” From Belly, “Teddy Brukshot”…
 21 hours ago
09.30.19
Grand Closing: Forever 21 Files For Bankruptcy
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Female Fan of DaBaby Knocked Out By Security…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Kanye West To Only Do Gospel Music, ‘Jesus…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Adult Video News Awards At The Hard Rock - Show
Too Short Becomes First Time Dad At 53
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Cardi B Turns Heads With Flower Ninja Outfit…
 1 day ago
09.30.19
Eva Marcille, Husband Michael Sterling Welcome Baby Boy…
 2 days ago
09.30.19
Hip-Hop Legend Jimmy Spicer Has Passed Away At…
 2 days ago
10.01.19
Snoop Dogg Mourns The Loss Of His 10-Day-Old…
 4 days ago
09.27.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close