Watch Megan Thee Stallion & Jimmy Fallon Introduce Us To “Hot Girl Fall” [VIDEO]

Yesterday was the first official day of Fall (unless you live in Houston cause it was still hot than a mf’er) and with that came the unofficial end of Megan Thee Stallion‘s 2019 hot girl summer. Let’s do a quick recap of all the things the H-Town Hottie did for the summer.

Released Fever to wide acclaim.

Host the Hottie Ranch party.

Tease the “Cash S**t” video with her work husband DaBaby .

. Win her first MTV VMA.

Headline our Break The Internet concert.

Release a “Hot Girl Summer” collab with Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign .

and . File a trademark for Hot Girl Summer.

Well now apparently she’s created an unofficial anthem for all the schoolgirl hotties getting back in the books, making sure they have their assignments done before 11:59 p.m. and more. Thanks to Jimmy Fallon, we now have “Hot Girl Fall.” Peep the hilarious new video below from Meg and Fallon and peep the lyrics!

