Megan Thee Stallion Signs Management Deal With Jay Z’s Roc Nation

Megan Thee Stallion is absolutely winning! A day after she killed her Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance with DaBaby and Ty Dolla $ign, Meg announced that she inked a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint!

Megan is the second Houston artist in as many months to sign a management deal with Roc Nation. Just before his Brandon Banks album dropped — Maxo Kream revealed that he was part of the Roc family as well. Makes that “She Like” video a little more than just H-Town showing out.

Watch her recent performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon here:

