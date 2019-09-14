CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Signs Management Deal With Jay Z’s Roc Nation

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: dhinez / HotSpotAtl.com

Megan Thee Stallion is absolutely winning! A day after she killed her Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance with DaBaby and Ty Dolla $ign, Meg announced that she inked a management deal with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation imprint!

Megan is the second Houston artist in as many months to sign a management deal with Roc Nation. Just before his Brandon Banks album dropped — Maxo Kream revealed that he was part of the Roc family as well. Makes that “She Like” video a little more than just H-Town showing out.

Watch her recent performance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon here:

