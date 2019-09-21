CLOSE
Megan Thee Stallion Gets Approved For ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Trademark

Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Before summer turns to fall officially, Megan Thee Stallion has one more victory for her amazing summer 2019 – she officially owns the term “hot girl summer.”

Her trademark for the phrase was approved and she revealed the news in a recent interview. “It’s trademarked, we did it,” she tells the host.

As Megan’s star began to rise, brands and entities all over began using the phrase, even after Megan had to define it time and time again for the people who truly didn’t understand what it meant. Was it promoting promiscuity? Nope. Was it all about doing whatever necessary to live your best life for your health, finances and more? Yup.

Speaking to Allure earlier this month, Meg revealed her reason behind trademarking the wildly popular phrase.

“I really didn’t even know that it was gonna catch on how it did. It was just me talking shit, telling everybody I was gonna be me for the summer, and they should be them too, like as free as they can be,” she said. “When I saw Wendy’s and Forever 21 saying, ‘Hey, are you having a Hot Girl Summer?’ I was like, ‘Hell no, Forever 21, you’re going to have to pay me.’ But I just wanted to get it trademarked because it’s me. It’s my thing.”

Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
