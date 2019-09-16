Pimp C’s Widow Chinara Butler Is Keeping A Few Unreleased Pimp Verses Just For Megan Thee Stallion

If you read or watch any Megan Thee Stallion interview, you know how much she loves Pimp C, so much so that she took the moniker “Tina Snow” after the legendary rapper and producer and even named her breakout mixtape, Tina Snow featuring “Cognac Queen,” “Big Ole Freak,” and “Freak Nasty.”

Last year during the release of his exclusive sneaker, Pimp’s widow Chinara Butler met Megan, just as “Big Ole Freak” was beginning to take over from the clubs to nationwide.

Fast forward nearly a year and after Meg made the announcement official that she was signing a management deal to Roc nation, Chinara jumped on Instagram to congratulate the H-Town Hottie. But she also let it be known that it wasn’t going to be a basic congratulation: there are some unreleased verses from the original Tony Snow with Megan Thee Stallion’s name on them.

“#Fbf best news I have heard all week in my #boosiebadazz daughter voice I Told Y’all N****s last year! Lol I know I star when I see one #Congratulations to my #TrillGodDaughter @theestallion now you you have everything you need with @rocnation as Management #Loveit,” Chinara captioned with a video of the pair first meeting last year. “And I’m hold on to a couple of Unreleased verses of #PimpC just for you!!!! Get’em #TinaSnow #HotGirlOfTheYear!!!! #Yessssss #texasgirls #TrillQueenTalk #megantheestallion #LongLiveThePimp.”

