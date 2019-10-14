Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo On How Being A Cuban Immigrant Shaped His Life | Los Lideres

Our Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight wraps up with a look at none other than Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. Since coming to Houston after his tenure as Chief of Police in Austin, Acevedo has become not only one of the more transparent city officials in recent memory but also a large proponent for civil liberties and rights.

Acevedo sits down with us to discuss how a Cuban immigrant such as himself rose to become Chief of Police and how the power of culture and identity helped shaped him as a leader.

Watch our other spotlights on proud Latino Houstonians such as Franky Da Barber, Chingo Bling, Sam Peña and countless others!

