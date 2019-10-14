CLOSE
Hispanic Heritage Month
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo On How Being A Cuban Immigrant Shaped His Life | Los Lideres

Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Our Hispanic Heritage Month spotlight wraps up with a look at none other than Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo. Since coming to Houston after his tenure as Chief of Police in Austin, Acevedo has become not only one of the more transparent city officials in recent memory but also a large proponent for civil liberties and rights.

Acevedo sits down with us to discuss how a Cuban immigrant such as himself rose to become Chief of Police and how the power of culture and identity helped shaped him as a leader.

Powered by #XFINITY, #LosLideres sheds light on Houston’s Hispanic Heroes. Watch our other spotlights on proud Latino Houstonians such as Franky Da BarberChingo BlingSam Peña and countless others!

