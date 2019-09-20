CLOSE
Hispanic Heritage Month
Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña On The Importance Of Community, Communication & Culture | Los Lideres

Sam Peña

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

This Hispanic Heritage Month Xfinity presents ‘Los Lideres’: Highlighting Houston’s Hispanic Heroes.

This week we highlight Houston’s own Fire Chief Sam Peña. The 24-year veteran of fire service and Houston’s fire chief since 2016, Peña tells us his upbringing from immigrant parents and how important it is to be a leader, especially in a field that is as dangerous as battling fires and saving lives. More importantly, he tells us the impact of reaching back and bringing others with you will change the community.

Hispanic Heritage Month , los lideres , sam peña

