Chingo Bling On How Culture Shaped His Life | Los Lideres

Chingo Bling Los Lideres

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

This Hispanic Heritage Month Xfinity presents ‘Los Lideres’: Highlighting Houston’s Hispanic Heroes. Our latest highlight is Chingo Bling, the self-proclaimed Tamale King who has become a Houston staple in regards to music, comedy and more.

Chingo tells us a little bit about his history growing up in Houston, moving to New Jersey for high school, how he found his passion via a gift of gab, how he’s not only embraced his culture but brought it everywhere with him and more!

CHINGO BLING

