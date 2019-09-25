Chingo Bling On How Culture Shaped His Life | Los Lideres

This Hispanic Heritage Month Xfinity presents ‘Los Lideres’: Highlighting Houston’s Hispanic Heroes. Our latest highlight is Chingo Bling, the self-proclaimed Tamale King who has become a Houston staple in regards to music, comedy and more.

Chingo tells us a little bit about his history growing up in Houston, moving to New Jersey for high school, how he found his passion via a gift of gab, how he’s not only embraced his culture but brought it everywhere with him and more!

