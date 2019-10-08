CLOSE
Exclusive Interviews
HomeExclusive Interviews

Eric Bellinger Breaks Down Why It’s Important To Run Your Own Race [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Eric Bellinger

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Eric Bellinger is back!

Whenever Eric’s in town, we reminisce a little on journeys and making it from Los Angeles to the world. With his Saved By The Bellinger project out now, the singer details his favorite record from the project (“Tapped In”,) how there’s a Cuffing Season tour on the way, the power of God’s timing, what failure taught him and more.

“If you’re walking in alignment, you will receive your blessings. That’s the best way to receive your blessings by being aligned,” Bellinger says. “I’m finna keep running my race because, in my race, I’ll find my blessing. Same with Mario Kart, you had to go pick up them coins. I’m right here picking up my blessings.”

Watch our full convo below, plus Eric gives his thoughts on Lakers vs. Clippers in LA and revisit our convo with Kiotti about love, relationships and more right here!

RELATED: #CouplesWeLove: Eric Bellinger &amp; Lamiya Good Are Proof That Real Love Still Exists In Hollywood

Eric Bellinger

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
All Star Weekend Migos Album Release Party
JT Of City Girls To Drop ‘First Day…
 3 hours ago
10.08.19
Tyler Perry Squashes Beef With Spike Lee, Names…
 6 hours ago
10.08.19
9 items
Sony Announces PlayStation 5 For Holiday 2020
 6 hours ago
10.08.19
RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation Celebrates 20th Anniversary At Art For Life Sponsored By Bombay Sapphire Gin
Dave Chappelle Announces One-Night Only Stop At House…
 7 hours ago
10.08.19
Lupita Nyong’o Spits Bars As “Troublemaker” On ‘The…
 7 hours ago
10.08.19
HBO Tapped Pusha T To Remix Theme Song…
 8 hours ago
10.08.19
FOX’s MasterChef To Host Houston Auditions
 10 hours ago
10.08.19
9 items
Love & Pregnancy: Erica Mena Is Glowing With…
 11 hours ago
10.08.19
Wesley Snipes Criticizes ‘New Jack City’ Sequel For…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
Rihanna Is Releasing A Visual Autobiography
 1 day ago
10.07.19
Dave Free Parts Ways With TDE To Start…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ Hauls In Record $93.5M Opening…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
50 Cent Producing Docuseries On Tekashi 6ix9ine &…
 1 day ago
10.07.19
‘Power’ Recap: Tasha’s Questionable Parenting Decision Might Actually…
 2 days ago
10.07.19
44 items
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For…
 2 days ago
10.06.19
Halle Berry Redefines The Meaning Of Thirst Trap
 3 days ago
10.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close