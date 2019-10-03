CLOSE
Is Candy Corn The Most Hated Halloween Candy?

So, candy corn, right? Easily the most discussed candy during Halloween season only because of how hated it is. Well, how hated is candy corn? Candy corn is so hated that according to CandyStore.com, it is considered the WORST of the Halloween candies.

Last year’s number one, circus peanuts was actually number two this year. The bottom 10 so to speak rounds out with Peanut Butter Kisses, Wax Cola Bottles, Necco Wafers, Tootsie Rolls (wait…), Smarties (wait, I love Smarties), Licorice (why are they so beloved in Texas I’ll never know), Good & Plenty and Bit-O-Honey.

Meanwhile, the number one BEST Halloween candy according to Candy Store? Resse’s Peanut Butter Cups. Alright, fine. But see, apparently we love peanuts and chocolate so much that Snickers is No. 2! The greatest chocolate candy bar around, Twix, is three. Three. I demand a recount of the entire process.

But weigh-in, do you really hate getting candy corn in your Trick Or Treat bag or what?

