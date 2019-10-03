CLOSE
Hispanic Heritage Month
HCC Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado Talks Heritage & Upbringing | Los Lideres

HCC Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Dr. Cesar Maldonado is our latest entry for Xfinity’s Los Lideres: Houston’s Hispanic Heroes. He talks about his upbringing and his relationship with his wife. The advice he gives is reflective of his long tenure within education and how there’s never a time in life when you can’t change your life for the better.

Watch our Hispanic Heritage featurette on Maldonado below!

