HCC Chancellor Dr. Cesar Maldonado Talks Heritage & Upbringing | Los Lideres

Dr. Cesar Maldonado is our latest entry for Xfinity’s Los Lideres: Houston’s Hispanic Heroes. He talks about his upbringing and his relationship with his wife. The advice he gives is reflective of his long tenure within education and how there’s never a time in life when you can’t change your life for the better.

Watch our Hispanic Heritage featurette on Maldonado below!

