Doja Cat Reveals Her Search History + Plays Cat Facts With The Box Baes At Break The Internet [VIDEO]

Doja Cat - Backstage at Break The Internet

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Every time the Box Baes are together, you can expect only the wildest, most hilarious conversations and that’s exactly what happened with Doja Cat backstage at Break The Internet 2019.

The “Juicy” artist was asked a rather interesting question — what would she do if the Internet broke? Well, become a better person actually. But, the Box Baes had to dig a little deeper and Doja was more than happy to reveal some interesting factoids about herself from her search history, how she prepares for a certain kind of appointment and a certain position she enjoys above all others. Wild, right?

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

