Watch Doja Cat Show Out For Her “Juicy” Video

Doja Cat blew up around this exact time last year when her viral hit “Moo” captivated social media and caused fans to not only get hip to Doja but also her catalog. With “Tia Tamera” with Rico Nasty making its own rounds, Doja drops another colorful video that will make you say aloud, “You can see it from the front.”

Doja rocks more than a few fruit themed outfits as Tyga chimed in on the slightly raunchy track with his own verse. Watch it below and peep Doja at our sold-out Break The Internet concert next month with Megan Thee Stallion and more!

