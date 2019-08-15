CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Watch Doja Cat Show Out For Her “Juicy” Video

Doja Cat blew up around this exact time last year when her viral hit “Moo” captivated social media and caused fans to not only get hip to Doja but also her catalog. With “Tia Tamera” with Rico Nasty making its own rounds, Doja drops another colorful video that will make you say aloud, “You can see it from the front.”

RELATED: Trending Traxx: Doja Cat – Tia Tamera ft. Rico Nasty [VIDEO]

RELATED: Houston’s DJ Auditory Has The Perfect Doja Cat “Mooo!” Mashup [VIDEO]

Doja rocks more than a few fruit themed outfits as Tyga chimed in on the slightly raunchy track with his own verse. Watch it below and peep Doja at our sold-out Break The Internet concert next month with Megan Thee Stallion and more!

doja cat , Tyga

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Common & Angela Rye Back Together After Therapy
 10 hours ago
08.29.19
2015 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show
Kanye West Reportedly Announces New Album, ‘Jesus Is…
 12 hours ago
08.29.19
17 items
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Picked Up For…
 14 hours ago
08.29.19
Pusha T Drops “Coming Home” With Lauryn Hill…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Paul Mooney Cancels Atlanta Show, Takes Time Off…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
5 items
PUMA Unveils Nipsey Hussle Capsule Collection [Photos]
 17 hours ago
08.29.19
Michael Jackson Estate Fires Back At Wade Robson…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Man Seen On Video Punching 11-Year-Old…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaves ‘SNL’ To Pursue Other Creative…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
17 items
See The Final Trailer For Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Joe Responds To Fans Demanding OG Version of…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kevin Hart Ordered To Pay $700K To Former…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
49 items
Travis Scott Hosted ‘Look Mom I Can Fly’…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Kel Mitchell Shared That He Was Supposed To…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
10 Legit Reasons Millennials Are Afraid To Have…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
‘The Challenge’ Star Theo Campbell Left Blind In…
 2 days ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close