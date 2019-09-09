CLOSE
Madd Hatta Morning Show
Marlon Christian On Running For Houston City Council: “I Am District D” [EXCLUSIVE]

With a packed race for Houston’s City Council seat in District D, the Madd Hatta Morning Show is interviewing the candidates.

Marlon Christian was born in District D, raised in District D and in his eyes believes he’s not only the right man to lead the district but that he is District D. A former member of the Armed Forces, Christian breaks down what he believes his beloved home area needs and why he believes wholeheartedly that he should be the next city councilman to represent Third Ward.

