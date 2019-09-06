Dr. Carla Brailey Talks Running For District D & Why The District Needs Strong Leadership [EXCLUSIVE]

With local elections coming up, the Madd Hatta Morning Show is speaking directly to the candidates running to represent the city.

With the hotly contested city council race for District D (that’s Third Ward for those who don’t know), the Morning Show sat down with Dr. Carla Brailey, a first-generation member of the community who has seen the district evolve over the years and feels that she is absolutely the right candidate to lead the District. The former Vice Chair of the Texas Democratic Party as well as a professor at Texas Southern University, Brailey believes that the district needs strong leadership and her decades of service to the community can’t be ignored.

“District D deserves smart leadership. They have a history of things that have been happening so you have to have the relationships and resources so you can act in a proactive way and not a reactive way,” Bailey says.

