CLOSE
Madd Hatta Morning Show
HomeMadd Hatta Morning Show

Ken Moore On Why He Believes He’s Right For Houston’s District D [EXCLUSIVE]

With a packed race for Houston’s City Council seat in District D, the Madd Hatta Morning show is interviewing the candidates.

Ken Moore moved to Houston from Atlanta and grew at Texas Southern and the University of Houston and knows exactly in his heart that he’s ready to take charge for his community. Plus, in the words of Lavar Ball in regards to elections? He’s never lost. Hear him explain why in a brand new interview now!

RELATED: Dr. Carla Brailey Talks Running For District D &amp; Why The District Needs Strong Leadership [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Scarface Explains Why He’s Running For City Council, Remembering Bushwick Bill &amp; Exiting The Geto Boys [EXCLUSIVE]

Houston City Council District D , Ken Moore

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kehlani
Baelani: Kehlani & YG Confirm They’re Dating
 3 hours ago
09.06.19
Lizzo Is 100 Percent That B***h On The…
 8 hours ago
09.06.19
Wendy Williams Dives Deep Into Divorce Details On…
 14 hours ago
09.06.19
Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief - New York
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 24 hours ago
09.05.19
NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
0 item
King of Riffs & Hits: Songs You Didn’t…
 1 day ago
09.06.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
50 Cent Apologizes To Moneybagg Yo For Dumb…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Lil Nas X Goes Futuristic For His “Panini”…
 1 day ago
09.05.19
Array
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged In Connection With Mac…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
DMX Blesses Maine Family With Shoes For School
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Screening Of Columbia Pictures' "Concussion" - Red Carpet
Watch The Trailer For ‘Bad Boys For Life’…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
20 items
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
Tune Chats - Honoring Trina
Trina’s Mother, Vernessa Taylor Dies Of Cancer At…
 2 days ago
09.04.19
13 items
Bey Day: 13 Times Beyonce Slayed Us Effortlessly
 2 days ago
09.04.19
9 items
Everyone Still Hates Him: The Most Brutal, Angry…
 3 days ago
09.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close