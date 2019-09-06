Ken Moore On Why He Believes He’s Right For Houston’s District D [EXCLUSIVE]

With a packed race for Houston’s City Council seat in District D, the Madd Hatta Morning show is interviewing the candidates.

Ken Moore moved to Houston from Atlanta and grew at Texas Southern and the University of Houston and knows exactly in his heart that he’s ready to take charge for his community. Plus, in the words of Lavar Ball in regards to elections? He’s never lost. Hear him explain why in a brand new interview now!

RELATED: Dr. Carla Brailey Talks Running For District D & Why The District Needs Strong Leadership [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Scarface Explains Why He’s Running For City Council, Remembering Bushwick Bill & Exiting The Geto Boys [EXCLUSIVE]

Also On 97.9 The Box: