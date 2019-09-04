Milli Bucks Explains Why She Has A Unique Style, Mental Health Challenges & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Your favorite female rapper’s favorite female rapper Milli Bucks is in the building.

She checks in with the Madd Hatta Morning show inside the Houston BMW Studios to discuss her very unique style, how hopping on Derez Deshon’s “Hardaway” kicked off her rap career, how she battles anxiety and depression and what in the world made her diss Trina over Lil Wayne when she was eight!

