Trouble Explains His Wild Cucumber Pool Party, Social Media Backlash + More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Oh damn, this is one of those interviews! Trouble represents Edgewood, Atlanta to the fullest from his walk to his movements and more. But, Trouble also may have claim to the wildest pool party of 2019. Cucumbers, twerkers, and a #SheAWinner Challenge. Hell, even Boosie had to make a face like, “Damn, this is wild!”

So, as fate would have it, Trouble pulls up and we chop it up and he breaks down all of it and how wild the party got, why social media backlash isn’t going to affect him or slow up his movement, why he gave BeatKing his props with the cucumber movement and why he wants NONE of his younger family members jumping out there on social media dealing with cucumbers.

At least the produce section is having a hot summer! Watch the full interview below.

