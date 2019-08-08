CLOSE
BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
Kountry Wayne Reveals How He Set Up His Comedy Like A Business [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Source: Leon Prevost / Radio One Digital

Kountry Wayne is one of those comedians who knew the moment he blew up that he’d have to continue to apply pressure. Coming all the way from Florida, Wayne is quick to remind you – he got five baby mamas and nine kids, so he stay on it, period. And … well, child support is heavy.

The comedian sits down with us to let us know about some of his dripatation and his upcoming shows at the Improv, what major lesson he gained from Cedric The Entertainer, why he’s a major fan of one particular social media platform over another (sorry Instagram), his upcoming projects on Comedy Central and how he managed to have a very keen idea on how to carve out his own lane of clean, hilarious comedy.

“Not everybody can go see Friday,” he said of his comedic style. “But everybody can go see The Lion King.”

Watch the full interview below.

