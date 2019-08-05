CLOSE
Vince Young Rates The State Of Current NFL QBs: “Some Of Them Are Garbage, Bro” [EXCLUSIVE]

Vince Young is an absolute legend in the state of Texas. We don’t need to go through the former Madison High School quarterback’s full resume but it includes a) a National Championship at Texas, b) a NFL Rookie of the Year honor, c) a 30-2 record as a college quarterback and d) two Rose Bowl MVPs and quite possibly the best player on the field during the greatest game ever played in college football history. In other words, VY is set for life in Houston.

Still, that doesn’t mean VY is going to hold back on the criticism lobbed his way during his playing career and more. Even though he misses the game, he still watches — and enjoys college ball and high school ball to that of the NFL sometimes. Why? “Look at these quarterbacks now, they are garbage, bro.”

Whew! VY knows it’s all about the show on the field, especially in the league’s premier position. What does he think about his alma mater’s upcoming season and what did he learn while being in the league? Hear it for yourself in his exclusive interview with the Madd Hatta Morning show inside the Houston BMW Studios below!

