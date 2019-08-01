Former Houston Texan Andre Hal Talks Fighting Cancer, Retirement And Life After Football

Andre Hal’s life changed tremendously when the defensive back was diagnosed with lymphoma last season. After coming back for the Houston Texans, Hal decided to retire with his health and wealth. You already know one of my first loves was sports and Dre’s story is inspiring on so many levels from realizing who he was as a person and that he didn’t need the game to define him and much more. Watch our full conversation below and hear Dre in his own words explain why he wasn’t going to let anything stop him from living his life.

RELATED: Andre Hal Announces Retirement From NFL

RELATED: Andre Hal Says Meditation Helped Guide Him Through Cancer Diagnosis And Family Tragedy

Also On 97.9 The Box: