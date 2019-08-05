CLOSE
R. Kelly Charged With Sex Crimes In Minnesota

R. Kelly is facing even more sex crime charges.

The embattled singer is facing two counts of engaging in prostitution with an individual under 18 years old and offering to hire for sexual purposes a person under 18. The events allegedly took place with an underage girl in Minneapolis in July 2001.

During a news conference on Monday, State Attorney Mike Freeman said the alleged victim approached Kelly for an autograph and claims that the 52-year-old singer paid her $200 to get naked and engage in sexual acts at his Minneapolis hotel.

Kelly’s attorney, Steve Greenberg calls the latest charges “absurd.”

Freeman said that there was no sexual intercourse between Kelly and the underage girl, but there was “sexual contact.” He also admitted that the case will be difficult to prosecute, given that the evidence dates back nearly 20 years.

The news follows a month in and out of courts for Kelly. He was charged with 18 counts of sexual misconduct and other charges in Chicago and New York and pled not guilty to five federal criminal charges including kidnapping and racketeering.

