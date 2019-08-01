CLOSE
Alleged Sexual Predator R. Kelly Calls His Accusers “Disgruntled Groupies”

Robert is doing all he can to get out of jail.

Judge grants protective order on evidence in federal charges against R. Kelly

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty

R. Kelly has described his accusers as “disgruntled groupies.” This is precisely why the R&B crooner is in jail, and probably never getting out.

The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer filed legal docs where he described his then-teenaged accusers as such.

Reports TMZ:

The singer’s docs ask a federal judge to release him before his pending trial. His lawyers say he does not represent a threat, because they claim the allegations against him are bogus. In explaining their position, they say the “groupies sought out Robert’s attention, even fought each other for it, voluntarily contacted him, came to his shows, pined to be with him …”

R. Kelly’s lawyer, Douglas Anton, doesn’t stop there. He claims in the doc the government is trying to paint a picture of a nefarious pattern, but it all amounts to “five disgruntled groupies, not all of which are alleged to be underage, who now show groupie remorse so many years later and only after a TV Show and an aggressive, vocal Cook County prosecutor makes a public cry for ‘victims come forth,’ tell your story and be famous.”

Yeah, well, R. Kelly is still in jail facing federal and state charges.

The shamed entertainer has been described as an “extreme danger to the community and minority girls” by the judge who denied him bail.

Alleged Sexual Predator R. Kelly Calls His Accusers “Disgruntled Groupies” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

