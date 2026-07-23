Southeast Texas Prepares for Rain and Gusty Winds Ahead of Bertha

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Residents across Southeast Texas are being urged to stay weather-aware as Tropical Storm Bertha moves closer to the Gulf Coast, prompting a Tropical Storm Watch for Galveston and much of the Upper Texas coastline.

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While forecasters are not expecting widespread damage from Bertha, emergency officials say the storm serves as an important reminder that hurricane season is far from over and now is the time to make sure emergency plans are in place.

According to the latest forecast, Southeast Texas can expect sustained winds between 25 and 35 mph, with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph. The strongest winds are expected to arrive late Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening.

Rain chances will also increase throughout the day, with the heaviest rainfall expected along the Interstate 10 corridor and communities closer to the Gulf Coast. Drivers are encouraged to use caution during periods of heavy rain and allow extra travel time if storms develop.

The incoming system could also provide a break from the recent stretch of dangerous heat. After Houston climbed to a record 102 degrees on Wednesday, temperatures on Thursday are expected to remain in the mid-90s thanks to increased cloud cover and rainfall.

Despite the approaching storm, Galveston County emergency officials say they are not anticipating significant impacts at this time. Instead, they are encouraging residents to use Bertha as an opportunity to prepare for the remainder of hurricane season.

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Officials recommend that families:

Review emergency evacuation and communication plans.

Check hurricane supply kits for essential items.

Restock food, drinking water and prescription medications.

Make sure important documents are protected and easily accessible.

Emergency managers stress that it only takes one powerful storm to make hurricane season a dangerous one. Preparing now can help families respond more quickly if a stronger hurricane threatens the Texas Gulf Coast later this year.

Forecasters will continue monitoring Tropical Storm Bertha as it approaches the region, and residents are encouraged to stay informed through local weather updates and heed any watches or warnings issued by the National Weather Service.