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Bertha Prompts Expanded Storm Alerts Along Texas Coast

Published on July 23, 2026

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Tropical Storm Bertha continued its westward trek across southern Louisiana Wednesday. As a result, the National Hurricane Center expanded tropical storm alerts along the upper Texas coast. Forecasters are tracking the system’s approach toward the western Gulf Coast.

Late Wednesday, the center of Bertha was located about 75 miles southwest of New Orleans and roughly 20 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico. The storm was moving west at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. In addition, forecasters expect Bertha to briefly re-emerge over the Gulf before making another landfall along the Texas coast Thursday evening.

A Tropical Storm Warning was extended south to Sargent, Texas, while officials discontinued warnings east of the Alabama-Mississippi state line. Tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours across the warning area. Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of the upper Texas coast. Here, tropical storm conditions are possible within the next two days.

Meteorologists said Bertha is unlikely to strengthen significantly despite moving back over Gulf waters. Dry air and persistent wind shear have disrupted the storm’s structure. As a result, most of its heavy thunderstorms are displaced well south and southeast of the center.

Even without intensifying, Bertha is expected to bring periods of heavy rain, gusty winds and minor coastal flooding. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated amounts reaching 6 inches, are forecast along the Texas Gulf Coast and parts of South Texas through Friday. Ultimately, the heavy rainfall could trigger isolated flash flooding, particularly in urban and low-lying areas.

Forecasters also warned of storm surge between 1 and 3 feet from portions of Mississippi westward to Port Bolivar, Texas, including Lake Pontchartrain. In addition, dangerous surf and rip currents are expected to continue along much of the northern Gulf Coast over the coming days.

Emergency officials are urging residents in the watch and warning areas to closely monitor forecasts and be prepared for changing conditions as Bertha approaches the Texas coastline.

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