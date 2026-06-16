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Houston Flood Guide: 5 Simple Steps

Houston is no stranger to heavy rain, flash flooding, and severe storms. With hurricane season bringing the potential for dangerous

Published on June 16, 2026

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Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Houston is no stranger to heavy rain, flash flooding, and severe storms. With hurricane season bringing the potential for dangerous weather, taking a few simple steps now can help protect your family, home, and belongings when floodwaters rise.

1. Create an Emergency Plan

Make sure everyone in your household knows what to do during a flood. Identify evacuation routes, designate a meeting place, and keep important phone numbers easily accessible.

2. Build an Emergency Supply Kit

Stock up on essentials including bottled water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, phone chargers, and first-aid supplies. Experts recommend having enough supplies to last at least three days.

3. Protect Important Documents

Store birth certificates, insurance policies, passports, and other important records in waterproof containers or digital cloud storage. Having quick access to these documents can be critical after a disaster.

4. Prepare Your Home

Clear gutters and drains, move valuable items to higher levels, and consider using sandbags if flooding is expected. Review your insurance coverage and understand what your policy covers before a storm arrives.

5. Stay Informed

Monitor local weather forecasts and emergency alerts. Download trusted weather apps and follow guidance from local officials. Never drive through flooded roadways—remember the phrase: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”

Final Thought

Flooding can happen quickly in Houston, but preparation can make a big difference. Taking these steps today can help keep your family safer and reduce the impact of severe weather when the next sto

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