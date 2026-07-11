Jermell Charlo: Boxing Fans Always Find a Reason to Discredit a Win

Source: 97.9 The Box / The Afternoon Sauce with G-Man

Former undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo has accomplished what few fighters ever do, but he says even a résumé packed with championship victories doesn’t guarantee universal respect. During a conversation with G-Man on 97.9 The Box’s The Afternoon Sauce, Charlo opened up about the impossible expectations that often come with competing at boxing’s highest level.

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According to Charlo, no matter who a fighter beats, there’s always another narrative waiting. He explained that if you defeat the sport’s hottest young contender, critics claim you took advantage of someone who lacked experience. On the other hand, if you beat an established veteran, the conversation quickly shifts to their age, with people suggesting they were past their prime.

It’s a mindset Charlo has seen throughout his career. After becoming the undisputed champion at 154 pounds and spending years among boxing’s elite, he believes constant criticism is simply part of the sport. Instead of celebrating accomplishments, fans and pundits often move the goalposts, creating a new standard after every victory.

For Charlo, it’s a reminder that earning respect in boxing isn’t always as simple as winning fights. While opinions will always vary, he says fighters have to stay focused on their craft rather than trying to satisfy everyone, because in boxing, there will always be another debate waiting after the final bell.

Check out the clip of his convo with G-Man below.