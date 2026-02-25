Mayweather vs. Pacquiao II: Fight is Set For Las Vegas at the Sphere

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Manny Pacquiao are set to renew one of boxing’s greatest rivalries with a professional rematch on Sept. 19 at the Sphere in Las Vegas. The bout will stream globally on Netflix, marking the first boxing event at the $2.3 billion venue and signaling a massive crossover moment between combat sports and streaming.

Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

The announcement comes as both legends return from retirement. Mayweather, who turns 49 this year, hinted at a comeback following plans for a 2026 exhibition with Mike Tyson and a new partnership with CSI Sports/Fight Sports. Pacquiao, 47, ended his own retirement last summer, fighting WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios to a majority draw and scheduling an exhibition against Ruslan Provodnikov in April.

Their first meeting in 2015 was one of the most lucrative fights in history. Mayweather won by unanimous decision, improving his record to a perfect 50-0, while the event generated 4.6 million pay-per-view buys and more than $410 million in revenue. Pacquiao has long sought redemption, saying he fought injured that night and vowing to hand Mayweather his first professional loss.

Key details — including weight class and number of rounds — have not yet been announced. Still, the matchup instantly becomes one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year, especially with Netflix’s global reach of more than 325 million subscribers.

“I already beat Manny once,” Mayweather said in a statement. Pacquiao countered with a promise to deliver a different outcome this time.

More than a decade after their first clash, two icons will step back into the spotlight — not for nostalgia, but for unfinished business.