Floyd Mayweather Charged With Theft, Fraud in Nevada Watch Dispute

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather is facing two felony charges in Nevada after allegedly using a bad check to buy a luxury watch worth $200,000 from a Las Vegas boutique.

Source: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

According to court records, prosecutors claim Mayweather wrote a $200,000 check from a Wells Fargo account to Gold and Beyond, a high-end resale store, on Dec. 31, 2024. The check was allegedly used to pay for an Audemars Piguet watch purchased days earlier. Authorities say there were insufficient funds in the account and accuse Mayweather of knowingly obtaining property through a check that would not be honored.

The charges include felony theft of property valued at more than $100,000 and passing a check with intent to defraud. If convicted, Mayweather could face significant prison time, fines, and restitution.

Mayweather did not attend a recent court hearing but was represented by his attorney, Adrian Lobo. She denied the allegations, stating that Mayweather had “absolutely no intent to defraud” the store and arguing that the dispute should be handled as a civil matter rather than a criminal case. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 17.

The boutique’s attorney said the owner waited more than a year before filing a complaint, hoping Mayweather would eventually resolve the debt. After repeated attempts to collect payment reportedly went unanswered, the case was referred to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges add to a growing list of legal and financial disputes involving Mayweather, who is still scheduled to participate in an exhibition fight in Greece later this month.