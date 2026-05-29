Riders Stranded 100 Feet Up After Galveston Roller Coaster Breakdown

According to ABC13, several riders were rescued Thursday evening after becoming stranded on the Iron Shark roller coaster at Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier.

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SkyEye13 captured the rescue operation as emergency crews worked to safely remove passengers from the ride. Initial images showed seven riders still seated on the roller coaster while firefighters used a crane and specialized equipment to assist with the evacuation. Video reviewed by ABC13 indicated the ride came to a stop around 5:21 p.m.

The Iron Shark is one of Pleasure Pier’s signature attractions and features a 100 foot vertical lift hill overlooking the Gulf Coast. During the rescue effort, the amusement park temporarily closed while first responders secured the area and carried out the operation. Galveston Fire Department crews positioned equipment on the pier to access the stranded riders.

Landry’s Inc., the company that owns Pleasure Pier, later confirmed the roller coaster experienced a mechanical malfunction. However, officials said the ride stopped as designed and that safety systems functioned properly. The company stated that its immediate priority was ensuring the safety of guests and that a full inspection would be conducted before the attraction returns to service.

No injuries have been reported at this time. Pleasure Pier officials and local authorities have not yet released additional details regarding the cause of the malfunction.

This is a developing story.