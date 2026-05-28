Pearland Police Threaten Arrests Over Planned “Town Takeover” Event

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

According to a new report by KHOU 11, Pearland police are warning residents about social media posts promoting a possible “town takeover” gathering planned within the city. Officials say the event has not been approved and warned that arrests could be made if any laws are violated during the gathering.

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In a statement shared on social media, the Pearland Police Department said it is aware of online discussions encouraging people to attend what is being described as a “town takeover” event. While police did not release exact details about where or when the gathering could happen, officials made it clear they are actively monitoring the situation.

“This event is not authorized,” the department stated. Police also warned that any unlawful activity connected to the gathering would be addressed immediately. Authorities said arrests would be made if necessary to maintain public safety and order throughout the city.

The department also urged parents and guardians to remain involved in their children’s activities as concerns continue to spread online surrounding the possible event. Officials encouraged families to communicate openly with teenagers and young adults who may be aware of the gathering through social media platforms.

Pearland police emphasized that protecting residents, businesses, visitors and young people remains a top priority for the department. Officials said they will not tolerate behavior that threatens public safety or disrupts the community.

In addition to the warning, police are asking residents to report suspicious or unsafe activity immediately if they see anything concerning connected to the potential gathering. Authorities say community cooperation is important in helping prevent dangerous situations before they escalate.

So far, no additional information about the possible “town takeover” event has been released publicly. However, the warning has already gained attention online as many residents across Pearland and the Houston area continue discussing the growing trend of large unsanctioned meetups organized through social media.

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