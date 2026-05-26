Houston Bracing for Energy Surge During FIFA World Cup 2026

Source: Maria Lysaker / Getty

According to a new report by Houston Chronicle, powering Houston during the 2026 FIFA World Cup will require far more planning than many of the city’s traditional major events.

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Energy experts say the global tournament presents a unique challenge because of the scale of activity expected across Houston during the summer months.

Sam Luna of BKV Energy told the Chronicle the biggest concern is not whether ERCOT can handle the overall demand, but whether localized infrastructure near hotels, stadiums, entertainment districts, and fan gathering areas can support sudden spikes in electricity usage during peak summer heat.

Officials estimate NRG Park alone could consume between 12 and 15 megawatt hours of electricity during peak tournament activity. Experts say that amount is comparable to powering thousands of Houston homes at once. However, the World Cup creates a much different energy usage pattern than Houston utilities are used to managing because events and activations will be happening simultaneously across multiple locations.

Source: Harry Murphy – UEFA / Getty

The timing of the tournament also raises concerns. Matches are expected to take place during June and July, historically some of Texas’ hottest and most unpredictable weather months. Experts are already considering contingency plans for extreme heat, severe storms, and even the possibility of early tropical weather systems impacting the region during the tournament.

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Despite the concerns, energy officials remain optimistic that Houston’s power grid will be able to handle the additional demand. ERCOT is reportedly preparing for another summer of record breaking electricity usage statewide, but experts believe the city’s World Cup related energy demands will represent only a small portion of the broader Texas grid load.

Houston is expected to serve as one of the major host cities during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with preparations already underway across transportation, hospitality, public safety, entertainment, and infrastructure sectors as the city gears up for one of the largest international sporting events in the world.