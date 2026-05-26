Body Found Near Brays Bayou Sparks Houston Homicide Investigation

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Houston police are investigating after a body was discovered near Brays Bayou in southwest Houston.

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According to investigators, the discovery was made around 8:15 a.m. on Monday (May 25) near the 8900 block of Country Creek Drive. Officials say two people walking along the area spotted the body lying near the bayou and immediately contacted authorities.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the scene first, where the victim was pronounced dead. Police later confirmed the case is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Authorities said the victim appeared to be between the ages of 24 and 30 based on outward appearance. Investigators believe the body may have been left near the bayou, adding that early evidence does not suggest the death was accidental.

One of the individuals who discovered the body described the moment as shocking and heartbreaking. The witness said they initially thought it was something unusual in the distance before realizing it was a person lying unresponsive near the water.

Houston police have not yet released the victim’s identity as investigators work to determine the exact cause of death. Detectives are continuing to gather evidence and are asking anyone with information related to the case to contact HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers Houston.