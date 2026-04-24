Don’t Stop ’Til You Slay Enough! A Gallery Of Really BAD Baddies, Shamonin’ Stunners & P.Y.T.'s Who Brought The Hee-Heat To ‘Michael’ Premiere Week

Don’t stop ’til you slay enough!

Source: Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Everybody and their mama showed up and showed out at star-studded Michael premieres which honored the King of Pop’s untouchable legacy while bringing together the flyest (and finest) tastemakers, moment makers, and creators in the entertainment industry.

Bustling with legendary energy, the buzziest Michael premiere of all was a larger-than-life spectacular with stars who sparkled, shimmered, and shined on the epic carpet in La La Land.

Notable special guests included Usher, Martin Lawrence, Stevie Wonder, Magic Johnson, Allen Iverson, and many more who soaked up good vibes at the world-stopping affair.

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Other standout attendees included Karrueche, Ronald Isley, Smokey Robinson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Niecy Nash-Betts, Vivica A. Fox, Tracey Edmonds, and Wale who understood the assignment with his head-turning homage to the GOAT.

Source: Savion Washington/Getty Images for Lionsgate

In Michael, audiences will experience the beloved icon’s journey “from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world,” per the official synopsis.

Check out the final trailer below:

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the soon-to-be smash stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Colman Domingo, Juliano Valdi, and KeiLyn Durrel Jones, with Miles Teller and Larenz Tate.

“We did a screen test with Jaafar, and he came out as Michael,” said Fuqua about Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, who’s already garnering Oscar buzz for his dazzling portrayal in the film.

“It was my first time seeing him in person as Michael, and I was kind of blown away just on his whole presence. That got me right away. Then we put him in front of the camera and started filming him doing different things. He would sing a little bit and dance a little bit. Then me and Graham [the producer] were sitting there, and we asked Jaafar a question. I can’t remember what it was, but he answered it as if he was Michael and tears started flowing around the room.”

“Our cinematographer was crying. I looked back, he had tears in his eyes. We were all trying to hide it, but he really answered in such an honest, pure way. He’s never acted in his life. I just thought, “This guy’s special.”

“That was the moment for me. It was just off the cuff. He didn’t know it was coming. I wanted to see if he was in the moment. Was he just here in makeup or was he in the moment? I threw something at him, and he just paused, and he thought about it, and he answered. It was just so beautiful, elegant, honest, and pure. I was like, “This Jaafar is special.”

Will you be seated for Michael this weekend? Do you have your shimmery-shiny outfit picked out yet? Tell us down below and enjoy our gallery of really BAD baddies, shamonin’ stunners, and P.Y.T.’s slaying at Michael premiere events across the globe.