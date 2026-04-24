Red Carpet Rundown: Coco Jones, La La Anthony, & Others Turn Heads At The 'TIME 100' Gala

Source: Getty

The TIME100 Gala returned on April 23, bringing together some of the year’s most influential entertainers, creators, leaders, innovators, and culture-shapers, making it one of the most-watched nights on the calendar. The event celebrates TIME’s annual list of people making an impact — and with that kind of room, the fashion had to be on point too. What better way to make your mark than with a look that makes people stop, stare, and gag a little?

TIME100 Red Carpet: Coco Jones Delivers Corset Drama & Tulle Volume In Richard Quinn

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Coco Jones is our best-dressed, in one of our favorite red-carpet moments. The “ICU” singer did not just attend the TIME100 red carpet. She arrived, turned heads, and still has people talking.

Coco posed in a striking Richard Quinn gown that gave corset drama, soft volume, and a pop of red romance. The black bodice framed her beautifully, showcasing her curves and glowing chocolate skin. From there, the dress opened into a wide white tulle skirt, finished with a large red flower at the waist.

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

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Coco’s beauty look completed her stunning Time 100 moment. Her hair was styled straight and sleek with a buss-down middle part. Her inches cascaded down her back with a smooth, glass-like finish. Coco’s makeup was soft yet defined, with warm bronze tones on the eyes, clean brows, and a glossy lip.

TIME100 Red Carpet: La La Anthony Brings Gold Fringe and Statement Energy

La La Anthony also stunned on the red carpet, but brought a different kind of fashion moment. Her look was all about being bold, in your face, and showing BAWDY.

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

La La’s dress was a fringe lover’s dream, covered in gold fringe that moved with every step. The corset structure gave shape, while the cutouts showed off her skin and body. She paired the dress with small gold-rimmed sunglasses that added a fashion-forward twist, while she styled her hair in a soft, romantic updo.

Style Gallery: Top TIME100 Looks That We Are Still Thinking About

Coco and La La were just a couple of the A-listers we saw shutting down the red carpet. Keep scrolling for our gallery of other TIME100 looks that we love.