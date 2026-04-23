Nicki Minaj Says “Beauty and a Beat” Was a Golden Era

Source: Rancel Lopez / MIA

When Nicki Minaj recently called “Beauty and a Beat” with Justin Bieber part of a “golden age” in music, I felt that — and the charts are backing her up. More than a decade after its release, the song is having a major resurgence and is currently sitting at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving this isn’t just nostalgia… it’s timelessness.

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Released in 2012, “Beauty and a Beat” was already one of the defining records of that era, peaking in the Top 5, collecting billions of streams and becoming a pop-culture staple. Justin Bieber was in the middle of his global takeover, Nicki Minaj was in full superstar mode, and together they delivered a song that captured the carefree, larger-than-life energy of the early 2010s. The beat still knocks, Nicki’s verse still flies, and somehow it still feels fresh.

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And that’s why Nicki calling that period a “golden age” hits so hard. Those records were bigger than radio — they shaped memories. And now with “Beauty and a Beat” back on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 26, a whole new generation is discovering what many of us already knew. Some songs fade with time. Others age into classics. This one did both. Bennett Knows.