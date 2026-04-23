Listen Live
Close
Good Morning H-Town

Nicki Minaj Says “Beauty and a Beat” Was a Golden Era

Nicki Minaj Says “Beauty and a Beat” Was a Golden Era — And the Charts Are Proving It

Published on April 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nicki Minaj
Source: Rancel Lopez / MIA

 When Nicki Minaj recently called “Beauty and a Beat” with Justin Bieber part of a “golden age” in music, I felt that — and the charts are backing her up. More than a decade after its release, the song is having a major resurgence and is currently sitting at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving this isn’t just nostalgia… it’s timelessness.

Coachella Weekend 2 Was Actually Better Than Weekend 1

Released in 2012, “Beauty and a Beat” was already one of the defining records of that era, peaking in the Top 5, collecting billions of streams and becoming a pop-culture staple. Justin Bieber was in the middle of his global takeover, Nicki Minaj was in full superstar mode, and together they delivered a song that captured the carefree, larger-than-life energy of the early 2010s. The beat still knocks, Nicki’s verse still flies, and somehow it still feels fresh.

My Top 10 4/20 Songs to Get Elevated To

And that’s why Nicki calling that period a “golden age” hits so hard. Those records were bigger than radio — they shaped memories. And now with “Beauty and a Beat” back on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 26, a whole new generation is discovering what many of us already knew. Some songs fade with time. Others age into classics. This one did both. Bennett Knows.

More from 97.9 The Box

You May Also Like

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams

Xzibit Reveals Monthly Income Amid Tax Debt & Divorce Battle

Hip-Hop Wired
World Leaders Gather For The 80th Session Of The United Nations General Assembly

Alan Dershowitz Leaves Dems, Web Says "Good Riddance"

Hip-Hop Wired
Parking Lot Concert Series Presents: Gucci Mane & The New 1017

Gucci Mane’s Artist Foogiano Reportedly Freed After 5-Year Bid

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With Japanese Business Leaders In Tokyo

Tim Cook Stepping Down As Apple CEO, Donald Trump Salutes Him For "Kissing His A**"

Hip-Hop Wired
Trending
Mikki's Soulfood Cafe
51 Items
H-Town  |  Jarrett Huff

50 Must-Try Houston Restaurants You Need to Visit at Least Once

The R&B Tour
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Win Tickets to The Raymond and Brown Tour at NRG Stadium

Mostyn April 2026
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter Today: $1,000 Rent Help from Mostyn Law And 1-800-TruckWreck

Houston Comets
Radio One Exclusives  |  J. Bachelor

It’s Official: Houston Comets Return to WNBA in 2027!

Prison to Hollywood
13 Items
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Locked Up: 12 Celebrities Serving Life In Prison

We them Ones

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close