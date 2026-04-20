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My Top 10 4/20 Songs to Get Elevated To

Published on April 20, 2026

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  • Selecting songs that set the tone, elevate mood, and keep the session flowing.
  • Highlighting legendary smokers in hip-hop and authentic cannabis culture tracks.
  • Providing a mix of smooth, introspective, and iconic songs for different moods and moments.
Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Clarkston, MI
Source: Scott Legato / Getty

If you know anything about me, you know I take my playlists seriously—especially on 4/20. This isn’t just a random list of songs about smoking… this is a vibe curation. From laid-back R&B to West Coast classics and trippy anthems, these are the records that set the tone, elevate your mood, and keep the session flowing. Whether you’re riding, chilling, or just zoning out, trust me… Bennett Knows.

1. “Sativa” – Jhene Aiko ft. Swae Lee

Jhene Aiko has mastered the art of making music that feels like a float, and “Sativa” is exactly that. This track became a go-to for smokers because it literally captures the feeling of being high—light, airy, and carefree. Swae Lee slides in perfectly, and together they created a modern-day smoke anthem. This is for when you’re trying to ease into the vibe.

2. “Part II” – Method Man & Redman

If we’re talking about legendary smokers in hip-hop, Method Man and Redman are on the Mount Rushmore. “Part II” is gritty, funny, and unapologetically stoner-coded. It’s not just a song—it’s personality. This one’s for when the session turns into laughs and storytelling.

3. “20 Joints” – Berner

Berner built a whole brand around cannabis culture, so this track is as authentic as it gets. “20 Joints” is smooth, repetitive in the best way, and perfect for zoning out. It’s not trying too hard—it just is. This is background music for when the rotation is steady.

4. “ B***Don’t Kill My Vibe” – Kendrick Lamar**

Kendrick gave us a mantra with this one. While it’s not strictly a “weed song,” the message hits perfectly in a 4/20 setting—protect your energy at all costs. Sonically, it’s mellow, introspective, and timeless. This is for when you’re high and thinking.

5. “James Joint” – Rihanna

Short, sweet, and straight to the point—Rihanna didn’t waste a second on this. “James Joint” is literally a quick smoke break in song form. It’s vibey, jazzy, and feels like a late-night exhale. Perfect for when you step outside for a quick one.

6. “I Got 5 On It” – Luniz

You can’t have a 4/20 list without this. It’s not just a song—it’s a cultural staple. The concept of everybody pitching in for the session? Legendary. The beat alone puts you in that headspace. This is mandatory.

7. “Might Be” – DJ Luke Nasty

This one is for the late-night smokers. It’s smooth, hypnotic, and lowkey addictive. DJ Luke Nasty created a record that feels like it loops perfectly with your mood. This is for when the lights are low and the vibe is intimate.

8. “The Next Episode” – Dr. Dre ft. Snoop Dogg

“Smoke weed everyday.” Need I say more? Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg gave us one of the most iconic outros in music history. This is West Coast energy at its finest—clean production, timeless delivery, and straight-up smoke culture embedded in it.

9. “In The Cut” – Wiz Khalifa

Wiz Khalifa is synonymous with weed culture, and this track is a perfect example why. “In The Cut” is chill, confident, and effortless—just like Wiz’s entire brand. This is riding-around, windows-down type music.

10. “D’Evils” – SiR

SiR brings a soulful, introspective vibe to the list. It’s smooth but slightly haunting, making it perfect for those deeper, late-session moments. Not every 4/20 song has to be obvious—this one hits different when you’re really tapped in.

Final Thought

Anybody can throw together a “weed playlist”… but not everybody understands the flow of a session. You need songs that start you off, keep you there, and carry you through different moods. This list does that.

Light one, press play and trust the vibes! BennettKnows

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